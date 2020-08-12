Eugene Andrew McDermott, Jr.Eugene Andrew McDermott, Jr. was born on June 30, 1938. He attended Little Flower School and CBHS, where he excelled in football and track and was chosen as the school's first student body president. He graduated from the University of Notre Dame in 1960 and completed his Naval ROTC service aboard destroyers in the Mediterranean. He met and married the love of his life, Melinda Dale Brakebill, in Memphis in 1967. His career centered on the sale, leasing and service of heavy trucks throughout the Mid-South.A life-long athlete, he spent many hours with friends and family playing tennis, handball and golf. Away from work, he dedicated his time and energy to his children, his community, and his church. He and Dale participated in ecumenical church groups that brought together Memphis' Protestant and Catholic faith communities. In retirement, he worked with Meals on Wheels, St. Peter's, and the Notre Dame and CBHS Alumni Organizations.He is survived by his three children, Andrew, Allison and Philip, by six grand-children (Ford, Tate, Layla, Sara, Mia and Gene) and by friends and admirers at home and abroad.A private graveside service will be held at Calvary Cemetery.