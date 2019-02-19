|
|
Eugene (Gene) Bates
Millington, TN
Eugene (Gene) Bates died peacefully on February 16, 2019 after a hard-fought battle against a sudden illness. Born on July 29, 1932 in Blakely, Georgia, Gene was the son of Releford and Louise (Gandy) Bates. He married the love of his life, Annette, on February 19, 1965, 54 years from the date of his funeral. Gene was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Margaret Andreu and Marlene Taylor; and great-grandson, George Robert Harvell V. Gene is survived by his wife, Cecelia Annette Johnson Bates; his children - Barry Bates, D'Leigh Harvell, Luanne Bautista, and Mandi Hill; 12 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. Gene was an active member of First United Methodist Church in Millington for over 50 years. He retired from the US Air Force (10 years of service), the City of Memphis Fire Department as Air Crash Crew Chief (25 years), TN Air National Guard (27 years), and FedEx (7 years). Gene was an avid crappie fisherman and loved life on the lake. He was out-going, a true conversationalist, and had a way of quickly turning a stranger into a friend. Gene was a loving husband, a devoted father, a true disciple, and a man of tremendous faith. Many have commented on how after being with Gene, they came away with a smile and the feeling of having been blessed. Visitation will be at First United Methodist Church, Millington on Tuesday, February 19, 1:00-3:00, with the funeral immediately following at 3:00. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to the Sunday School Fund of First UMC, Millington.
Munford Funeral Home
MIllington Chapel
(901) 873-0123
MunfordFuneralHome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 19, 2019