Services
Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church
1482 Pillow St
Memphis, TN 38106
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Pilgrim Rest M. B. Church
1482 Pillow Street
Memphis, TN
View Map
Service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Pilgrim Rest M. B. Church
1482 Pillow Street
Memphis, TN
View Map
Eugene Brown, 73, of Memphis, died Wednesday, April 3; Services Saturday, April 13, 11:00 a.m. in Pilgrim Rest M. B. Church, 1482 Pillow Street, Memphis with visitation one hour prior to service; Burial in Paradise Garden Cemetery; He is survived by his wife, Lula Brown of Memphis; a son, Dwight K. Brown of Memphis; six sisters, Daisy Dixon of Memphis, Sadie Seals, Elise Butler, Dorothy Suggs, Ethel Rodgers of West Memphis and Delois Jefferson of Little Rock; a brother, Stairvester Brown of Memphis.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 12, 2019
