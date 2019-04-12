|
Eugene Brown
Memphis, TN
Eugene Brown, 73, of Memphis, died Wednesday, April 3; Services Saturday, April 13, 11:00 a.m. in Pilgrim Rest M. B. Church, 1482 Pillow Street, Memphis with visitation one hour prior to service; Burial in Paradise Garden Cemetery; He is survived by his wife, Lula Brown of Memphis; a son, Dwight K. Brown of Memphis; six sisters, Daisy Dixon of Memphis, Sadie Seals, Elise Butler, Dorothy Suggs, Ethel Rodgers of West Memphis and Delois Jefferson of Little Rock; a brother, Stairvester Brown of Memphis.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 12, 2019