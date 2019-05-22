Services
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN
Funeral
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:30 AM
Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN
Burial
Following Services
Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN
Eugene Galella Obituary
Eugene Galella

Collierville - Eugene Galella, age 98, loving husband of Eleanor Galella, passed away peacefully Friday morning, May 17, 2019.

He is survived by his children, Wayne (Madelyn), Steve, Jean (Steve), John (Theresa); grandchildren, Elaine (Philip), Grant, Graham, Shelby, Stephanie, Sophia, and Peyton; and great-grandchild Eleanore.

Eugene volunteered and served in the U.S. Navy as a pilot during World War II.

The family will receive friends on Friday, May 24 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and funeral services celebrating his life will be held on Saturday, May 25 at 11:30 a.m., all at Memorial Park Funeral Home. Interment will immediately follow at Southwoods Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 22, 2019
