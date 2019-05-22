|
|
Eugene Galella
Collierville - Eugene Galella, age 98, loving husband of Eleanor Galella, passed away peacefully Friday morning, May 17, 2019.
He is survived by his children, Wayne (Madelyn), Steve, Jean (Steve), John (Theresa); grandchildren, Elaine (Philip), Grant, Graham, Shelby, Stephanie, Sophia, and Peyton; and great-grandchild Eleanore.
Eugene volunteered and served in the U.S. Navy as a pilot during World War II.
The family will receive friends on Friday, May 24 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and funeral services celebrating his life will be held on Saturday, May 25 at 11:30 a.m., all at Memorial Park Funeral Home. Interment will immediately follow at Southwoods Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 22, 2019