Eugene Joseph Miller
Eugene Joseph Miller

Memphis - Eugene Joseph Miller, age 83, of Memphis, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020. Eugene was born on April 6, 1937 in Memphis, TN. Mr. Miller was a retired sergeant from the Memphis Police Department where he served 25 years. After his retirement from the police department he worked for the US Marshalls Court Security for 17 years.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years Mary Anna Miller, a son, Dennis Patrick Miller, his father, Frank Miller, his mother, Stella Miller, a brother, Phil Miller. Eugene is survived by his children, Tina Allen, Eugene Miller Jr, Robbin Miller, seven grandchildren; Chuck Simmons Jr, Craig Simmons, Cody Simmons, Chelsey Lathem, Kelsey McCarty, Logan Cavalier, and Luke Cavalier, and six great grandchildren. He also leaves two brothers, Danny Miller and Gary Miller.

The family will receive friends from 5pm until 7pm, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, with a funeral service at 10am, on Thursday, October 22, 2020, with interment to follow at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Parkway Bartlett, TN 38133.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to the American Cancer Society or the American Diabetes Association.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralGermantownParkway.com for the Miller family.






Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
9017250100
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
