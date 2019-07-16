|
Eugene (Gene) Timothy Hinders
Memphis - Eugene (Gene) Timothy Hinders, 69, passed away July 12, 2019 after a yearlong battle with urothelial carcinoma. Born October 10, 1949 in Bremerton, WA, Gene grew up in Kansas and graduated from Bishop Carroll High School, Wichita. In 1967, he entered the novitiate of the Christian Brothers in Glenoe, MO, eventually graduating in 1971 from Christian Brothers College (CBU), Memphis, with a degree in Philosophy and Theology. He took numerous post-graduate courses in accounting and English.
On August 21, 1971 he married Eileen (Murphy) and lived and taught in Chicago before moving to Memphis where he continued his teaching at St. Agnes Academy. When he left teaching, he worked for International Harvester in Plant Protection until the plant closed in 1982. It was then he began his true calling by helping others in the financial and insurance world, working for Mutual of New York, Met Life, and Mass Mutual. Numerous clients credit their financial well-being, especially in retirement, to Gene's knowledge and expertise. Along the way, his joys increased with the arrival of his three children and five great-grandchildren, all of whom he loved dearly and with whom he treasured the many family gatherings. Gene moved to Arlington in 1983 and served that community as a volunteer in many different roles: assistant to the late Mayor Sam Wilson, Industrial Development Board, Finance Committee, Arlington Fire Department, and the Association for the Preservation of Tennessee Antiquities. He was a leader in the Eads Boy Scouts, and served on the School Board for the Catholic Diocese of Memphis, The St. Louis Parish Council, and the St. Louis Men's Club. Throughout his life, Gene received numerous accolades, but he was most proud of two: The Clyde Weston Award for Integrity and Character presented to him by MONY, and the Bronze Pelican Award from the National Catholic Committee on Scouting for adult leadership in the Boy Scouts.
Gene leaves behind his wife of 47 years, Eileen, his son, Daniel (Jennifer), his daughter, Leanne (Donald) Hinkle, and his son, John all of Arlington. Saddened by their loss but delighted by the knowledge he shared with them and the numerous memories of times shared are his grandsons, Jordan, Matthew and Andrew Hinders, William Hinkle, and his favorite granddaughter, Mary-Therese (Tess) Hinkle. He was preceded in death by his parents, a nephew and a niece. Mourning his passing are his sisters, Linda (Patrick) Johnson, Patricia (Timothy) Morris, Sheila (Larry) Dick, and his sister-in-law, Maureen Bailey, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Louis Catholic Church, 203 South White Station Road, Memphis, TN. Inurnment will be at Arlington Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 9:00 AM until 10:00 AM at the church. Donations may be made to the Methodist Hospice, 6400 Shelby View Dr., Suite 101, Memphis, TN 38134. Their love, compassion and commitment to Gene's comfort were amazing.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 16, 2019