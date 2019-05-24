|
|
Eula Marie Eaves
Memphis - Eula Marie Eaves, 101, passed away May 22, 2019. She was born in Chicago, Illinois and moved to Memphis during her early childhood, she attended St. Bridget grade school and went on to graduate from Memphis Catholic High School, Class of 1938. She was a parishioner at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, former owner of Memphis Fruit Stand and a loving mother and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Norman Eaves, Jr. ; her parents, Eugenio and Naomi Silvestri and a brother, Orlando Silvestri.
She is survived by two sons, Charles Norman Eaves, III and Richard (Lillian) Eaves; grandchildren, Carla Stork, Charles Norman Eaves IV, Erich (Abigail) Eaves, Mark (Ashley) Eaves, Catherine Eaves, Emily (Alex) Zisson, and Maxwell Stork; great-grandchildren, Aubrey Eaves and Lilly Eaves; and Drew Upton and Katryn Paryzek.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday May 25 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrow's Catholic Church, 3700 Thomas Street, Memphis, Tennessee 38127. Interment will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, 1661 Elvis Presley Blvd., Memphis.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 24, 2019