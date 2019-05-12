Services
Canale Funeral Directors
2700 Union Avenue Extended
Memphis, TN 38112
(901) 452-6400
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
3:00 PM
St. Mary's Episcopal Cathedral
700 Poplar

Memphis - Eulah Marie Clarke was born in Washington, DC on December 19, 1925. At an early age, the family moved to Detroit, MI where she received her education in the Detroit Public Schools. Eulah then completed both her Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in education at Wayne State University.

After briefly working in the Detroit Public Schools, Eulah joined the Department of Defense Dependent Schools, working in Kitzingen West Germany and in Okinawa, Japan where she taught until her retirement.

In 1996, Eulah moved to Memphis, TN, where she enjoyed attending concerts, listening to operas, and worshipping at her beloved St. Mary's Episcopal Cathedral.

Eulah passed away at Methodist University Hospital on May 1, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eulah and Carlton Clarke. Eulah leaves behind both an amazing legacy of love, caring and generosity as well as a host of friends and loved ones who will miss her.

Funeral services for Eulah will be held at St. Mary's Episcopal Cathedral, located at 700 Poplar, on Tuesday, May 14, at 3pm, with a visitation preceding at 2 pm.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 12, 2019
