Eunice Carr



Germantown, TN



Eunice Carr passed into Heaven on February 5, 2019. She was born on July 21, 1922 in Cadiz, KY to Aubrey and Myrtle Dunn, the oldest of four beautiful girls.



As a dear friend said of her, Eunice inspired everyone around her. She showed people that one can be fabulous and vibrant no matter one's age.



Eunice loved life. She enjoyed being creative - painting, sewing, quilting, and more; being an awesome wife, mother, sister, aunt and daughter; being quite tech savvy for her age (she was on Facebook, Instagram and she watched YouTube almost daily); and being fashionable - she enjoyed dressing well and looking her best. Eunice was a volunteer at St. Francis Hospital for 25 years, at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, at Ronald McDonald House, and at each church she attended.



Eunice especially loved people....family, friends, neighbors, the employees at the restaurants and stores we frequented, her caregivers at Brookdale Dogwood Creek, her church family.....most anyone she met. Some of her very last words were to tell everyone to love God and to love each other.



Eunice was joyfully married for 52 years to the late Cleland Carr. She is survived by her two treasured daughters and their husbands - Irma and Harold Idell (Sedona, AZ) and Marilyn and Tom Elledge (Germantown). She has one wonderful grandson, Andrew Idell (Atlanta). She has one precious sister and brother-in-law, Jewel and W. J. Simmons (Cadiz, KY). She has two beloved nieces - Karen Simmons (Cadiz, KY) and Dana Moore (Buna, TX).



The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, February 8 from 11:30am until the funeral at 12:30pm led by her favorite pastor, Rev. David Love. All services will take place at Memorial Park Funeral Home, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis.



If you would like to make a charitable donation in Eunice's name, one of her favorite causes was the Memphis Union Mission, P.O. Box 330, Memphis, TN 38101, http://www.memphisunionmission.org Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary