|
|
Eunice Levitt
Bartlett - Eunice Levitt, 81, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Eunice is survived by her husband of 62 years, Arley Levitt; daughters, Arlene Favazza (Tim) and Pam Sanders (Billy); grandchildren, Alex Favazza (Melanie), Amanda Stidham (David), Jordan Mitchell (Quinn), Bri Hickmon (Jordan), Carley Burrow (Wes) and four great-grandchildren. The memorial service will be at Quail Ridge Church of Christ from 5-7 pm Friday, May 10th. Funeral services will be held Saturday at Stevens Funeral Home in Forrest City, AR.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 10, 2019