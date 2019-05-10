Services
Stevens Funeral Home
220 N Washington St
Forrest City, AR 72335
(870) 633-5400
Memorial service
Friday, May 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Quail Ridge Church of Christ
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Stevens Funeral Home
220 N Washington St
Forrest City, AR 72335
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Stevens Funeral Home
220 N Washington St
Forrest City, AR 72335
Burial
Saturday, May 11, 2019
Salem Cemetery
Bartlett - Eunice Levitt, 81, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Eunice is survived by her husband of 62 years, Arley Levitt; daughters, Arlene Favazza (Tim) and Pam Sanders (Billy); grandchildren, Alex Favazza (Melanie), Amanda Stidham (David), Jordan Mitchell (Quinn), Bri Hickmon (Jordan), Carley Burrow (Wes) and four great-grandchildren. The memorial service will be at Quail Ridge Church of Christ from 5-7 pm Friday, May 10th. Funeral services will be held Saturday at Stevens Funeral Home in Forrest City, AR.
Download Now