Eva "Maxine" Hillard
Memphis - Eva "Maxine" Hillard, 84, of Memphis passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020. She was born March 13, 1936 to the late Floyd and Marian Spratt in Normal, IL. She married her late husband, Richard Hillard (they both graduated from Le Roy, IL High School). Maxine was an art major at Illinois State University, and later worked at the University of IL Library and helped found the Mahomet, IL Library. She ultimately settled in Memphis with her husband, Richard. A very talented and strong woman, Maxine was active in her church, Raleigh United Methodist. She loved her church family! She retired from Memphis City Schools where she worked as a secretary at Raleigh Egypt. In her recent years, Maxine battled Alzheimer's before ultimately dying of COVID-19 complications. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Hillard. She is survived by her daughters, Cinda Pilcher (Steve) of Bartlett, TN, Camilla Hillard of Memphis, TN, and Holly Pippin (Randy) of Germantown, TN; siblings, Linda Sue Wagers (Richard) of Le Roy, IL, Nancy Lebeck of Henderson, TX, and David Spratt (Debbie) of The Villages, FL; five grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Due to COVID-19, a graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 27, 2020 at Memphis Memory Gardens for immediate family only. Memorial contributions may be made to the Raleigh United Methodist Church or the Alzheimer's Association
.