Services
Brantley Phillips Funeral Home
2470 Highway 51 South
Hernando, MS 38632
(662) 429-6262
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Salmon Room adjacent
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
3:00 PM
Second Presbyterian Church Chapel
Eva L. Taylor Yawn Quinn Obituary
Eva L. Taylor Yawn Quinn

Memphis - Eva L. Taylor Yawn Quinn passed onward to her reward in glory May 31 at the age of 84. She was the daughter of David Houghtaling Taylor and Mildred Armstrong Taylor. A lifelong Memphian, Eva grew up in Germantown on 12 acres at the junction of what is now Millstone Cove and Germantown Road, a setting the family appropriately called Happy Acres.

In the 1940s, the family moved to Midtown's Central Gardens and Eva graduated from Lausanne School. She married attorney McDonald Yawn at a young age and made their home in The Village neighborhood on Williamsburg Lane, entertaining countless friends at dinner parties at their residence and guest house. Eva subsequently married Archie Mauldin Quinn, entertainment editor at The Commercial Appeal and they continued the hospitality of casually entertaining their friends. Both predeceased Eva. In more recent years, that late Tommy Turner, a retired pharmacist, became her great support and affection.

She leaves sons David McDonald Yawn (Cathy) and William Tate Yawn (Melissa) of Memphis and grandchildren, Lawrence, Connor, Alexandra, Tate (Jr.) and Isabelle Yawn.

Her lifelong joys were: the Lord Jesus Christ, her family, friends, photography, live jazz at Boscos and other venues, and her boxer dogs. This cancer survivor had a wonderful sense of humor and wit.

Services will be officiated by Rev. David Bowen at the Second Presbyterian Church Chapel Wednesday, June 5th at 3 p.m. Visitation in the Salmon Room adjacent precedes at 2p.m. Memorials to the Susan Komen Cancer Foundation are appropriately welcome.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 4, 2019
