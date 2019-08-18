|
|
Eva Louise Williams
Memphis - Eva Louise Williams, a native of Oakland, Mississippi, and a retired beautician of Andrea's Beauty Salon and a long-time worker and assistant to Ellen and Jim Powell and Betty Martin Barker, departed this life Tuesday, August 13, 2019. As a faithful and devoted member of St. Peter M. B. Church, she partook in the sanctuary choir along with participating in many activities around the church. In her leisure time, Eva enjoyed cooking and savoring moments with friends and family. She also loved to keep things neat around her home, yard, and garden. Eva leaves to mourn her passing three siblings, Eugene Williams (Dorothy), Asea Williams (Joanie), and Esther Robinson (James), her beloved extended family, Margaret Ellen Stokes, Martin Daniel, and Matthew Daniel, and a host of other relatives, church members, and friends. Visitation will be on Friday, August 23, from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. at Harrison's Memorial Chapel, Inc., 3320 Millbranch Rd., Memphis, TN 38116. She will lie-in-state Saturday, August 24, from 9 a.m. - 9:55 a.m., with Celebration Services following at 10 a.m. at St. Peter M. B. Church, 1410 Pillow St., Memphis, TN 38016. Committal Rites and Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery, 1663 Elvis Presley Blvd., Memphis, TN 38106.
Harrison's Memorial Chapel, Inc.
901-452-7331
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 18, 2019