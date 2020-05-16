Eva Williams Downey



Mrs. Eva Williams Downey, 66 the daughter of the late Lou Ida Williams and T. Dandruff passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, at Methodist University Hospital, Memphis. Eva was a student of Senatobia High School, Mississippi, past member of St. Peter M. B. Church, Memphis, retiree supervisor of La Baguette French Bread and the darling wife of Mr. Vernon L. Downey, who loved her dearly. Eva enjoyed life and was an illustration of a wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed life to the fullest; watching Wheel of Fortune is one of the many fond memories. She will be missed by her husband, four children, Cassandra Williams, Marsha Williams, Robert Shepard and, Veronica Downey, four step-children her sister, Lois Hill (Reginald), and two brothers, William Sanders and James Crawford (Marsha), eight grandchildren and other relatives and friends. Mrs. Eva Williams Downey will have a viewing Wednesday, May 20, 2020, | 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM at the Harrison's Memorial Chapel, Inc. | 3320 Millbranch Rd. Memphis, TN 38116 with a private burial at the West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery | 4000 Forest Hill Irene Rd. Memphis, TN 38125.



