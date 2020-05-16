Eva Williams Downey
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eva's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eva Williams Downey

Mrs. Eva Williams Downey, 66 the daughter of the late Lou Ida Williams and T. Dandruff passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, at Methodist University Hospital, Memphis. Eva was a student of Senatobia High School, Mississippi, past member of St. Peter M. B. Church, Memphis, retiree supervisor of La Baguette French Bread and the darling wife of Mr. Vernon L. Downey, who loved her dearly. Eva enjoyed life and was an illustration of a wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed life to the fullest; watching Wheel of Fortune is one of the many fond memories. She will be missed by her husband, four children, Cassandra Williams, Marsha Williams, Robert Shepard and, Veronica Downey, four step-children her sister, Lois Hill (Reginald), and two brothers, William Sanders and James Crawford (Marsha), eight grandchildren and other relatives and friends. Mrs. Eva Williams Downey will have a viewing Wednesday, May 20, 2020, | 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM at the Harrison's Memorial Chapel, Inc. | 3320 Millbranch Rd. Memphis, TN 38116 with a private burial at the West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery | 4000 Forest Hill Irene Rd. Memphis, TN 38125.

Harrison's Memorial Chapel, Inc.

901-452-7331




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
20
Viewing
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Harrison's Memorial Chapel Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Harrison's Memorial Chapel Inc
3320 Millbranch Rd
Memphis, TN 38116
(901) 452-7331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved