Evalyn Rose Wilson, 78, of Moscow, TN passed away Friday, June 19, 2020. Mrs. Wilson was born August 8, 1941 in Murfreesboro, IL. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon Wilson; parents, Rosine and Dorothy Hanson; step-son, David Wilson; step-daughter, Katrina Wilson; and step-son, Danny Wilson. She is survived by her son, Michael Barnes; daughter, Cynthia Brown(Charlie); grandchildren: Christopher Clifton, Myranda Clifton(Forest Wheeler), and Colton Clifton(Maggie); and great-grandchildren: Ava Spradley, Serenity Clifton, and Creed Clifton is due in October. Mrs. Wilson was the third female agent to be hired by State Farm. She went on to retire from State Farm after a successful career there. In her free time she enjoyed reading, fishing, wathcing birds, and anything to do with nature. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 1-2 pm with a funeral service to follow at 2:00. All services and intewrment will be held at Forest Hill Funeral Home and Memorial Park, East.




MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Forest Hill Funeral Home East- Memphis
2440 Whitten Road
Memphis, TN 38133
901-346-3250
