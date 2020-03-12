Services
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
(901) 725-0100
Bartlett - Born 5/30/1930 in Carmel, IN to parents Armon and Vera Dawson. Died, age 89 on 3/11/2020. Graduated Carmel H.S., Indiana University, with a degree in piano/music. Married first husband, Robert L. Hardin until his death in 1994.

A member of Brunswick Baptist Church in Brunswick, TN. Remarried to Richard Anderson of Bartlett, TN in 2002. Preceded in death by parents Armon and Vera Dawson, first husband Robert L. Hardin, and twin daughters Janet and Laurie Hardin.

Survived by second husband Richard Anderson, sisters Lilian Ashby of Westfield, IN, and Katherine Van Rheenan of Carmel, IN; Daughter, Nancy Powley, of Lincoln, IL, Son, Jeff Hardin, of Cordova, TN, Grandsons, Jonathan Powley, Christopher Powley, Robert Hardin, and Granddaughter, Kelly Burns. Including all children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren of husband Richard Anderson, whom she also treated as her own. Evelyn's combined family includes 6 children, 15 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren.

Family will receive friends from 2:00pm to 3:00pm on Sunday, March 15th at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN. Services will follow at 3:00pm. Burial will be at Prairieview Cemetery in Savoy, IL on May 23rd.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
