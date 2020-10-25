1/
Evelyn Borghesi Pellegrin
Evelyn Borghesi Pellegrin

St Louis, MO - Born 10/3/1918 in San Francisco, passed away peacefully 10/23/2020. Evelyn spent her career in the automobile business as a dealership owner until retirement. She was very active in raising and showing standard poodles. She taught obedience at Mound City Training Club for many years, winning several AKC titles and championships. She was also active in Meals on Wheels and the Mended Hearts program at Missouri Baptist hospital, and she was a member of the Italian Club of St Louis.

She was predeceased by her parents Amerinto and Rose Borghesi (both born in Italy) her brothers Ray and Roy (wife Arnetta). She leaves behind her son Henri (Rita) and two grandchildren Henri Jr. (Cristie) and Stacey Peeney (Michael) all living in Memphis and seven great-grandchildren.

The family is especially grateful for the loving care of cousins Eugene and Karen Mariani, friend Pam Ozment as well as the staff at Sunrise Assisted Living at Des Peres.

Memorials may be made to Mound City Training Club or CHAMP Assistance Dogs.

Services: Private burial at Calvary Cemetery in St Louis.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2020.
