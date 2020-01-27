Services
Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
7450 Raleigh Millington Rd.
Millington, TN 38053
(901) 873-0123
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
1:00 PM
Evelyn Brigman Obituary
Evelyn Brigman

Millington - Evelyn Brigman, 84, of Millington, TN, passed away January 25, 2020. Mrs. Brigman was a member of the Church of Christ. Mrs. Brigman was preceded in death by John Brigman, whom she married Sept 6, 1952 and was married to for 53 years; parents, William Preston and Martha Sue Parsons; nine half-brothers and half-sisters; brothers, Arvin Parsons and Vernon Parsons; sisters, Reathal Rowland, Geraldine Curtis, Louise Rowland and Lona Ree Simpson; son-in-law, Dennis Kesler; great-granddaughter, Brienna Rowland. She is survived by her daughters, Jonnie Sue Kesler of Davenport, FL, Debbie (Allen) Wilkerson of Brighton, TN, Sharon (Gary) Rowland of Henderson, TN, Gail (Bobby) Hankins of Horn Lake, MS and Janine Card of Millington, TN; son, John Keith (Lee Anne) Brigman of Finger, TN; sister, Geneva Newman ; brother, Clovis "Buddy" Parsons of Henderson, TN; 13 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends Wednesday (Jan 29) from 5pm-8pm with a service Thursday at 1:00pm all at the Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel. Interment to follow in Covington Memorial Gardens.

Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020
