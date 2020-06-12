Evelyn Frances Ferrell Kitterman passed away Tuesday, June 2nd, at the age of 84.



Born in Memphis, TN, she attended Snowden Elementary and Central High School. After graduating, Francis met the love of her life, Ralph Willard Kitterman, marrying in 1957 and giving birth to a son, Jeff, in 1958 and daughter, Lisa, in 1960. In 1965 Frances went to work for the Memphis Public Library, where she remained until 2007, retiring after 42 years of service.



Frances was a long-time member of Grace Presbyterian Church in Bartlett, where she played an active role as a Sunday school teacher and lay minister. Also an avid theater buff, Frances spent some of her happiest moments at the Orpheum Theater.



Frances assumed a role she was seemingly born to play in 1979 with the birth of her first grandchild. From that point on, she spent her time unwittingly vying for the title of most perfect grandmother (a claim to which she would undeniably reply with a dismissive "oh gosh"), forming extraordinarily close bonds with all of her grandchildren, to whom she was "Nanny."



With everything from calculated limericks to off-the-cuff remarks—which often left even her younger observers bowled over by her sharp and occasionally biting wit— Frances could put a smile on the face of anyone lucky enough to be around her.



A note in a 1955 yearbook encourages Frances to "have millions of kids, be happy, and have a long life." Ultimately, she did just that, spending all of her 84 years happy, succeeding in looking after and loving all of her friends and family as only a mother could.



Frances was preceded in death by her parents and beloved husband. She leaves behind her son, Jeffrey A. (Kim) Kitterman, daughter, Lisa K. (Richard) Caldwell, and many extremely lucky grandchildren and great grandchildren.



A memorial service will not be held at this time due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but will be scheduled at a future date. Donations may be sent in Frances's honor to Grace Presbyterian Church, Friends of the Memphis Public Library, or the Orpheum Theatre.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store