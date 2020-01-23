|
|
Evelyn G. Rhodes
Collierville - Evelyn G. Rhodes passed away on January 22nd at Methodist Germantown Hospital. She was 84, and a retired R.N. for Shelby County Health Dept. Mrs. Rhodes was a member of the Eastern Star and the Altrusia Club.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Sam Rhodes; a daughter, Susan Lewis; brother, Bobby Fiveash; grandson, Daniel Monaghan; great-granddaughters, Keira and Teagun. She was predeceased by her parents, Robert Kenny and Clara Fiveash, and a son, Robert Michael Rhodes.
Visitation will be held from 9am until the service at 11am on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel. Interment will be in Helen Crigger Cemetery in Munford.
The family requests memorials be sent to .
Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel, 901-837-0123, munfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020