|
|
Evelyn Glynn Ross Blair
Bartlett, TN
Evelyn Glynn Ross Blair, 92, passed away in Bartlett, TN on April 21, 2019. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Coldwater, MS and was retired from Shulton, Inc. She was preceded in death by her husband Ernest Blair. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Wesley Wells, Jr., Carol (Steve) Weatherby, Perry Wells, Linda Key, Mary (Mark) Davis. She was blessed with 10 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. Visitation with her family will be Wednesday, April 24, 2019, 1:00-2:00 with her service following at 2:00 pm at 1st Baptist Church 465 Central Ave. Coldwater, MS.
The family would like to thank the staff of Hearthside Assisted Living-Bartlett, TN for their loving care. Forest Hill Funeral Home, East 901-382-1000
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 23, 2019