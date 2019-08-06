|
Evelyn Helm (Humphreys) Byrd
Eads - Evelyn Helm (Humphreys) Byrd, 91, of Eads, Tennessee passed away on Sunday August 4, 2019. She was the widow of James Arthur Byrd. She is survived by her three children; David Humphreys (Debbie), Donna Harris (Kenny), and Carol Gardner. Evelyn also leaves behind her grandchildren; Chris, Haily, Alyssa and Christa Humphreys, Kensey Hall (Jared), Karley Byrd (Travis), Will Gardner and her great-grandchildren; Jude and James Hall. Mrs. Byrd also leaves a sister, Mamie Gates, a brother, Alvin Helm (Charline), as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her mother and father, A.O. and Ada Helm, her siblings; Christine Reed, J.C. Temple, Beulah Kinman, Berry Temple, Lena Lockridge, Thomas Helm, Bill Helm, and Allie Mae Shepherd.
She was a devoted member of the Church of Christ most recently attending the Great Oaks Church of Christ. Evelyn will be remembered for her giving spirit, her big smile, her excellent cooking especially her pecan pie, and her classiness and sassiness.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 pm until service time at 2pm, on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Pky, Bartlett, TN 38133.
Evelyn requested that memorial contributions be made to a work close to her heart: Great Oaks Church of Christ, Costa Rica Missions Fund, 3355 Brunswick Rd Memphis, TN 38133 or to the .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 6, 2019