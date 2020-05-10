Evelyn Marie Singleton Jewell EdD
1927 - 2020
Evelyn Marie Singleton Jewell, EdD

Memphis - Evelyn Marie Singleton Jewell, EdD, 92, of Cordova, died May 9 at Foxbridge Assisted Living.

She was the widow of R. Alva "Al"Jewell. Evelyn was born September 16, 1927, in Memphis, and was a lifelong resident. She was an educator who taught at several Memphis and Shelby County public schools. She earned a Doctorate of Education from the University of Memphis, and served as principal of Arlington Elementary and Lucy Elementary. Her doctoral dissertation surveyed the needs of students who had been displaced from their homes, and resulted in a significant grant to local institutions for tutoring services. Evelyn and her husband served as youth leaders in several local Baptist church congregations throughout their 45-year marriage.

She is survived by her children, Ron Jewell, Paul Jewell, Becky Cross (Mike) and Tim Jewell (Nancy); six grandchidren, Corrie Cross Martin, Rebecca Jewell Wade, Andrew Cross, Jacob Jewell, Jesse Jewell and Josh Jewell; seven great grandchildren, Hampton Wade, Ruby Wade, Presley Martin, Hank Martin, Adler Jewell, Sloane Jewell, and Lakyn Jewell; and two sisters, Carolyn Head and Helen Jones.

A private graveside service was held at Cordova Community Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials in Dr. Evelyn Jewell be offered to the Tennessee Baptist Children's Home, P.O. Box 2206, Brentwood, TN 37024.






Published in The Commercial Appeal from May 10 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
