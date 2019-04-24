|
Evelyn Potter
Memphis, TN
Evelyn "Posey" Potter, 89, of Memphis, Tennessee, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 18 at her home.
Posey was born to Mary Evelyn and Horace H. Twiford on August 23, 1929. She attended Lausanne and Hutchison schools in Memphis and graduated from The Ethel Walker School, Simsbury, CT. Posey worked for Eastern Airlines before marrying Richard Jackson "Dick" Potter (deceased) on November 22, 1951.
She was a mother of four daughters, Lyndy Sossaman, Polly Barber, Megan Powell, and Amy Smith. She will forever be remembered by her ten grandchildren, Rainer, Lucy, Allyn, Jackson, Nathan, Caleb, Nick, Josh, Abi, Ryann, Zachary, and Samuel, and she cherished her seven great-grandchildren.
Posey was an active member of her church until her death. She had a love of bridge, canasta, and mah-jongg. She never met a stranger and was well loved by those who knew her. The family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, April 27, from 2:00pm until the time of the Memorial Service at 2:30pm at Kirby Woods Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 6325 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 24, 2019