Evelyn Smith Goode



Memphis - Evelyn Smith Goode, 93, of Memphis, TN passed away Friday, May 22, 2020. Mrs. Goode was preceded in death by her husband, Albert P. Goode. She is survived by her children: Peggy Goode Selph(Paul), Kenneth Glenn Goode(Murra), and Janet Goode Laughter(Len); grandchildren: Casey Rowland(Daniel), Christy Vargo(Jake), Melinda Laughter Carden(Joey), Josh Laughter, John Selph(Kennedy), and Micah Goode; and 8 great-grandchildren. Evelyn graduated from Baptist School of Nursing in 1948, and her career spanned over 45 years. She worked at Baptist Hospital, the VA Hospital, and was a forerunner to home health at Visiting Nurses Association. Mimi, thank you for your service to so many for all those years. She enjoyed playing games, especially bridge, with her friends at Lutheran Village. She loved spending summer vacations at the beach with all of her family. She loved to laugh and had such a zest for life. She was a member of Bellevue Baptist Church and truly loved sharing Jesus and believed in the power of prayer. She lived her life with the blessed assurance of how great our Savior is because of the old rugged cross and HIS amazing grace. "Surely goodness and mercy have followed her all the days of her life, and she will dwell in the house of the Lord forever. Amen." The family will receive friends for a time of visitation at Forest Hill Funeral Home, East on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 5-7 pm. A private family service will be on Wednesday, May 27th.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store