Memphis - Evelyn Turner Echols, loving wife and mother, of Memphis, Tennessee went to be with Jesus on November 1, 2020 at the age of 80. Evelyn is survived by her sons, Turner Echols, Ken Echols, and Jim Echols; her 11 grandchildren; her six great-grandchildren; her sister, Beth Pegram; her brother, Bill Turner; her two daughters-in-law, Laura Echols and Candace Echols; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in Heaven by her parents, Rufus and Gertrude Turner; her dear husband, James Edward Echols; her precious daughter, Carrie Elizabeth Echols, whom Evelyn was eagerly anticipating meeting; and her brother, Rufus Turner.



Evelyn was born to Rufus Enoch Turner and Gertrude Wicks Turner in Greenville, Mississippi on March 12, 1940. She was the oldest of four siblings and loved growing up in the heart of the Mississippi delta in Hollandale, MS. Her elegant accent and love for the beauty of Southern hospitality were a tribute to her upbringing. Just listening to her talk felt like a gift and brought to mind hazy images of a magical bygone era, and while you could take the girl out of the delta you couldn't take the delta out of the girl - among her wishes was found a list of who was to receive the various perfectly seasoned cast irons skillets she had collected through the years.



Evelyn met her husband, Jim Echols, when they were both students at Delta State University. He was always the light in her eyes. She and Jim moved back to Memphis, where she taught elementary school at Oakshire Elementary. For two weeks, she had her son Ken as a student in class, but quickly determined that setup was not going to work since Ken liked to run his mouth too much. Her sons, Turner and Ken, kept her busy, and she enjoyed taking them by train to visit her family back in Mississippi when she got the chance. Evelyn and Jim welcomed their third son, Jim, later in life and made many memories with him in Destin, playing golf, and eating good food. Evelyn loved swimming far out into the Gulf, past the last sand bar, and diving down for starfish, sand dollars, and other interesting treasures that she would bring back to the family. Travelling with her husband "Jimmy" on his many business trips around the world was one of her favorite things, and she treasured the relationships they formed throughout the cotton business world.



She was a true master at her hobbies. Evelyn, or "Nana," smocked at the highest level and made elegant clothing for her grandchildren that will be heirlooms for years to come. She was also an expert in cooking everything from southern vegetables to barbecue ribs that could rival the best Memphis has to offer and homemade rolls that were a true labor of love. Evelyn loved cheering on the University of Memphis basketball team and visiting with the friends she made there. Evelyn was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, James Gilliam Chapter.



Most of all, Evelyn loved Jesus and his church, and Second Presbyterian was her home for four decades. She was faithful in raising her children in the nurture and admonition of the Lord. In her later years she was a member of the Esther circle and deeply appreciated their care.



A private graveside service will be held at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery in Memphis. In lieu of flowers, please send any memorials to the Second Presbyterian Church Foundation at 4055 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, TN.









