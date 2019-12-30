Services
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
Everett Bartel Metts Jr. Obituary
Everett Bartel Metts, Jr.

Germantown - Everett Bartel Metts, Jr., 81, of Germantown, Tennessee died Saturday December 28, 2019. He was born on February 21, 1938 in Memphis, Tennessee. He was the oldest son of the late Lurline and Everett Metts, Sr.

Everett proudly served his country in the U.S. Army in Special Forces as a Medic. He lived life to the fullest and his favorite things were scuba diving, fishing, water skiing, and anything that involved being by the water. He was best remembered by his family and friends as a coach, scout leader, and MYF leader. Everett also volunteered his time to the OLEC at Germantown Methodist Church for many years.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Linda Metts, two sons Everett Bartel Metts, III (Kim), and Brian Tyler Metts (Candice); three loving grandchildren, Louie, Tyler and Jack Metts. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, "PaPa" and a friend by all who had the privilege to know him.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, January 2 from 10:00 am until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 am at Memorial Park Funeral Home, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Germantown Methodist Church or to the .
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019
