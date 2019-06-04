Resources
More Obituaries for Everett Wheeling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Everett "Tommy" Wheeling

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Everett "Tommy" Wheeling Obituary
Everett "Tommy" Wheeling

Memphis - Tommy Wheeling, 71, passed away May 31, 2019. He was a Vietnam Veteran and Memphis plumber for 50 years. Tommy is survived by his wife, Janet, of 38 years. Tommy leaves behind his children, Tommy, Tammy, Joseph, Katrina, and Reina, Big Daddy to 16 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Family will receive friends Wednesday, June 5th from 1 to 3pm at Family Funeral Care. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be sent to St. Mary's Soup Kitchen or MIFA.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.