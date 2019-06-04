|
|
Everett "Tommy" Wheeling
Memphis - Tommy Wheeling, 71, passed away May 31, 2019. He was a Vietnam Veteran and Memphis plumber for 50 years. Tommy is survived by his wife, Janet, of 38 years. Tommy leaves behind his children, Tommy, Tammy, Joseph, Katrina, and Reina, Big Daddy to 16 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Family will receive friends Wednesday, June 5th from 1 to 3pm at Family Funeral Care. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be sent to St. Mary's Soup Kitchen or MIFA.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 4, 2019