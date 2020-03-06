|
|
Evonne L. Baker
Memphis - Evonne L. Baker, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Kirby Pines Manor in Memphis, TN.
Eve or Mimi, as she was known to many family members, was born May 14, 1928 in Denver, CO to George & Myrtle Lott. She had fond memories of growing up in Long Island and the surrounding areas before she attended and graduated from Penn State University. It was at Penn State that she met the late Donald J Baker, Jr. and they married in 1951. After Donald Jr passed in 2003, Eve wed Robert Jones in 2006 until his passing in 2013.
Eve loved being a mother, wife and friend to so many. She enjoyed knitting, watercolor painting, weaving, embroidery and crossword puzzles. She was a vibrant Christian, Deacon, Hospice and Stephen Ministry volunteer. To know her was to love her.
Eve leaves her four children, Debbie Adrian (Greg), Don Baker III (Angie), Laurie Baker and Douglas Baker (Cathie), siblings George Lott, Paul Lott, Patty Lott and Emily Kribel, 9 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A memorial service is being planned for later in March. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Kirby Pines Estates or Crossroads Hospice.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020