Fadra Mae Lofton
Scotts Hill - Fadra Mae Lofton, 81, of Scotts Hill, TN, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Reese and Helen Snipes; and her brother, Gene Snipes. Those left behind to cherish her memory are her son, Randy Davis (Dana); her daughter, Denise Davis; her 2 grandchildren, Branson and Samantha Davis; her sister, Helen Smith (Malcolm); her 2 brothers, Roy Snipes (Diane) and Randell Snipes. Visitation will be held at Roller Family Funeral Home, 3651 Austin Peay, Memphis, TN, on Thursday, June 13, 2019, from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, with a funeral service immediately following. Interment will be at Memphis Memorial Gardens, 3700 N Germantown Pkwy, Bartlett, TN. Online condolences may be made at www.RollerFuneralHomes.com/Memphis
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 13, 2019