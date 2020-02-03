Resources
More Obituaries for Faye Waldon
Faye Waldon

Faye Waldon Obituary
Faye Waldon

Millington -

Faye Waldon, 82, of Millington, TN passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Porter Earl Sr. and Margaret Garner Singleton, brothers, Porter Singleton Jr; and Lloyd Singleton; and sister, Dorothy Ferguson.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Charles Wayne Waldon Sr.; son, Wayne Waldon; son, Mike Waldon; daughter, Debbie Webb; brother, Larry Singleton; sister, Sammie Gilmer; grandchildren; and great grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 PM on Thursday, February 6th with a Funeral Liturgy at 2 PM on Friday. All services and interment will be at Forest Hill Funeral Home and Memorial Park, East 901-382-1000 / www.foresthillfh.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
