Felicia Anette Jefferson
A mass celebrating the life of Felicia Anette Jefferson will be held on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church at 2:00 pm. She was born on October 19, 1940, and passed October 13, 2019.
Born in Memphis, Felicia grew up in Maryville and Knoxville, TN. She moved back to Memphis during her early twenties and remained for the rest of her life. She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles Reed and Adelaide Reed, son Michael Harvey, and daughter Jessica Gabriel Jefferson. She is survived by her children; Robert Harvey, Julie Graham (Jon), Jenifer Vinci, Jeannine Jefferson, Jessica Gaia (Richard), Danielle Guinn (Daniel), Mallory Harvey (Randy Lord), her grandchildren; Joshua Graham (Ellen), Jacob Graham, Joesph Graham, Gabriella and Myles Baker Vinci, Charles Reed Tisdal, Madelyn and Noah McGoldrick, Jackson and Cash Guinn, Chloe, Griffin, and Everett Gaia, and her great-grandchildren; Sophie and Stella Graham.
Felicia never met a stranger. She loved all of the people she worked with and served. She was an unconditionally loving mother, grandmother, and a devout Catholic. She loved her animals, gardening, and spending time in the Great Smoky Mountains.
Cremation was performed by High Point Funeral Crematorium. Celebration of Life Mass will be held on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Visitation will be held before the mass. There will not be a graveside burial.
Please send any donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at JDRF 9457 Brookline Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA 70809.
