Felix Vega II
Memphis - Felix Vega, II, age 48, passed from this earth Saturday, August 17, 2019 at home in Memphis, TN. He graduated from West Memphis High School.
Felix made his mark up and down Beale Street and downtown Memphis as accolades and heartwarming testimonies have proven that Felix Vega, II left quite the legacy of a generous, kind and hardworking restaurateur. He forged lasting relationships with those who came to know his work ethic and his love of helping others.
He was also an avid lover of music of many genres, but especially of The Grateful Dead and Widespread Panic, and would travel near and far to hear them.
Felix is survived by his parents, Felix, Sr. and Margie Houston Vega, his partner in life Nikki Parks and scores of uncles, aunts, and cousins.
Special thanks to his caregivers, loving family, loyal friends, and Central BBQ owners for their love and support of Felix throughout his valiant battle.
Services will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019 at St. Michael's Catholic Church West Memphis, AR. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made in his name to or an animal shelter of your choice.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 28, 2019