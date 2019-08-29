|
Ferd H. Norris
Memphis - Ferd H. Norris, 89, of Memphis, TN, passed away August 23, 2019, at home. He was born, along with his twin brother Fred, in Sumner, MS, to John and Sarah Norris and was raised mostly in the Charleston, MS, area. He married Sylvia Morris in 1952, and they lived in Senatobia, MS, until moving to Memphis in 1957. He retired from The Commercial Appeal after working in the composing room for 35 years.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years and their three children - Kathy, Johnny, and James; five grandchildren - Eric, Leah, Jessi, Renee and Brooke; four great-grandchildren - Ella, Mckinley, Alessa, and Baby Girl on-the-way; and seven honorary grandchildren - Jessica, Drew, Bryan, Paula, Ana Paula, Kaitlynn and Kiersten.
He loved to "tinker" in his garage and kept a "pocket list" of items to be done around the house and church building. He would often be found at his workbench in the garage working on a project. Over the years, he rescued and restored a 1928 Chevrolet sedan, a WWII Willys MB Jeep, and a motor home.
He was an honest, dependable, hardworking man who loved Jesus, his family, America, and Alabama football. If you knew him, you were blessed.
Visitation will be held Friday, August 30, from 6:00-7:30 p.m. Also, visitation will be held Saturday, August 31, beginning at 1:00 p.m. followed by the service at 2:00 p.m. All gatherings will be at Family Funeral Care, 4925 Summer Avenue, Memphis. Interment will be at Memphis Memory Gardens, 6444 Raleigh Lagrange Road, Memphis.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his memory to St. Jude Hospital.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 29, 2019