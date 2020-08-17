Ferdinand F Holmes



Germantown - Ferdinand F Holmes, 69 of Germantown, Tennessee died on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at his residence in Germantown, Tennessee. Born Monday, April 30, 1951 in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, he was the son of the late Levi Holmes and the late Maelou Scarver Holmes He was the husband of Thurlene Williams Holmes. He was the Owner Ferdinand Catering Service and retired from FedEx. Surviving are daughters, Karen Alexis Brown (Aubrey) and Krystal H Holmes Collins (Trent), brothers, Lee Wesley Holmes, Frederick Holmes (Helen), Kenneth Holmes (Joyce), Sammie Holmes (Martha) and Sacquret Holmes (Georgia), sisters, Clementine Porter and Perlina Holmes. The viewing will be from 10:00 AM to 11:55 AM on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Brown Baptist Church, 7200 Swinnea Road, Southaven, Mississippi. Funeral service will be at 12:00 PM on Saturday at Brown Baptist Church located at 7200 Swinnea Road Southaven, Mississippi 38671. Interment will be in Memorial Park Southwood Cemetery, Memphis, TN.









