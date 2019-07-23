|
|
Fern Elizabeth Brubaker
Munford - Fern Elizabeth Brubaker, 90, of Munford, TN passed away July 21, 2019. She was a communicant of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, was the first female deaconate program graduate, an Army veteran, member of the Choctaw Nation, a home health nurse until age 84, retired nurse from Regional One in Memphis, and enjoyed gardening and bird watching, She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold R. "Jack" Brubaker, Sr. a son, Harold R. Brubaker, Jr. and a granddaughter, Elizabeth Brubaker. She is survived by her daughters, Fern Ann Brubaker of Orange Park, FL and Vanessa McKenzie of Olive Branch, MS; sons, Charles Brubaker of Munford, TN, Stephen Brubaker, Sr. of Cheyenne, WY, Don Brubaker of Cheyenne, WY; grandchildren, Veronica Fleming of TN, Mark Woods of GA, Kevin Woods of FL, Brian McKenzie of MS, Joshua Brubaker of WY, Stephen Brubaker, Jr. of WY; great-grandchildren, Gabriel Fleming, Caleb Fleming, Terrance Brubaker, Matthew Woods, Caitlynn Elizabeth Fleming, Caroline Grayce Fleming, Christian Woods, Jeremiah Woods, Brian Chase McKenzie, Dylan Woods, Konala Eguires, Konleigh Fern McKenzie. The family will receive friends Sunday (July 28) from 5pm - 8pm at the Millington Chapel. The Rosary will be read at 7:00pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11am Monday at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Interment to follow with military honors in West Tennessee State Veteran's Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 23, 2019