Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
(901) 725-0100
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
First Sergeant Gerald McLain Dowdy (US Army, ret.), 76, of Collierville, formerly of Memphis, passed away on June 15th, 2019.

Born in Orangeburg, South Carolina to John McLain and Ivy Lucile Heckle Dowdy on October 17, 1942, Gerald arrived in a country mobilized for the Second World War. The consequences of that war had a profound effect on Gerald's life. Moving to Memphis as a baby, he graduated from Whitehaven High School and joined the Tennessee Army National Guard's 3rd Battalion, 115th Field Artillery Regiment, 30th Armored Division in July 1960 during the Cold War. Rising to the rank of first sergeant, Gerald was activated during the 1968 Sanitation Strike where his professionalism and restraint prevented violence when police arrested two belligerent curfew violators.

He later served in the U. S. Army Reserve where he participated in several top secret war games and was awarded the Army Achievement Medal. Gerald believed strongly in the concept of service which he showed not only in his military career but also when he took care of his wife Barbara during her battle with cancer and his mother Lucile in her final years.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Barbara Ann Nance Dowdy.

He is survived by his sons Gerald Wayne and William Johnathan "Bud" Dowdy, daughter-in-law Robin Paige Clement Dowdy, brothers-in-law Ronald Griffin and Larry Herbert Nance, sisters-in-law Carole and Donna Nance, grandchildren Britney Amber Dowdy Pierce, Larry Pierce, Cody and Farrah Dawn Dowdy, Brandon Dowdy, Jessica Renea Dellamano, great-grandchildren Mallorie Ann pierce and Evan Caruso and his companion Linda Pearson.

Visitation will be Tuesday June 18, 2019 from 5 - 8 PM at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Parkway, Bartlett TN, 38133. A funeral service will be held Wednesday June 19, 2019 at 2 PM, also at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens.

The family requests any memorials be sent to the Wings Cancer Foundation or the .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 18, 2019
