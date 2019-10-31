|
Flora Maxine Neal Owens, 87, of Memphis, passed away Oct. 28, 2019, after a long illness. Maxine, as she was called, was born in Holly Springs, Miss., on March 2, 1932, and moved to Memphis after high school graduation. She was retired from Sears. She was preceded in death by her father, Donald Earden Neal, and her mother, Jessie Johnson Neal; siblings Sibyl Gray, Marvel Neal, Glyn Neal, and Kathryn Parker; and her former husband, Milburne E. Owens. She is survived by her children, Ed (Tracy) Owens, Knoxville, Tenn.; Mike (Betty) Owens, Kingsport, Tenn.; Steve (Karen) Owens, Scottsdale, Ariz.; Gary (Mary) Owens, Slidell, La.; and Debra (Johnny) Fisher, Memphis, Tenn; and by her grandchildren, John Owens, Phoenix, Arizona; and Ben Owens, Washington, D.C. She was a talented artist who also enjoyed reading novels, working puzzles, and listening to the music of Willie Nelson. She enjoyed traveling to Texas with her daughter, who was also her best friend. No public service is planned.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019