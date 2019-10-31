Services
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Resources
More Obituaries for Flora Owens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Flora Maxine Neal Owens

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Flora Maxine Neal Owens Obituary
Flora Maxine Neal Owens, 87, of Memphis, passed away Oct. 28, 2019, after a long illness. Maxine, as she was called, was born in Holly Springs, Miss., on March 2, 1932, and moved to Memphis after high school graduation. She was retired from Sears. She was preceded in death by her father, Donald Earden Neal, and her mother, Jessie Johnson Neal; siblings Sibyl Gray, Marvel Neal, Glyn Neal, and Kathryn Parker; and her former husband, Milburne E. Owens. She is survived by her children, Ed (Tracy) Owens, Knoxville, Tenn.; Mike (Betty) Owens, Kingsport, Tenn.; Steve (Karen) Owens, Scottsdale, Ariz.; Gary (Mary) Owens, Slidell, La.; and Debra (Johnny) Fisher, Memphis, Tenn; and by her grandchildren, John Owens, Phoenix, Arizona; and Ben Owens, Washington, D.C. She was a talented artist who also enjoyed reading novels, working puzzles, and listening to the music of Willie Nelson. She enjoyed traveling to Texas with her daughter, who was also her best friend. No public service is planned.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Flora's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
Download Now