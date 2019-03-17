|
Florence Atkinson Harris
Hernando, MS
Florence Atkinson Harris, 82, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 15, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was a former 5th grade teacher at Ft. Benning, Georgia Dependent school. Florence's husband is retired Military and she was a military trooper who followed him all over the world. Florence loved to paint and was an amazing artist. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Davis Harris; two children, Janet Harris-Smith (Harold) and Jeff Harris (LaDonna); a sister, Katherine Hilbers, and a brother, A.M. Atkinson, Jr. Florence also leaves behind two grandchildren, Lindsey Harris and Nick Harris (Brea). Memorial contributions may be made to Hernando United Methodist Church, 1890 Mt. Pleasant Rd. Hernando, MS 38632. Online condolences may be expressed at www.brantleyfuneral.com.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 17, 2019