Memphis - Mrs. Florence Bradley, age 96, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

Florence was preceded in death by her parents, Ivie and Ollie Bell Bradshaw, her husband, Henry Bradley, and her son, Fred Bradley. She is survived by her two daughters, Helen Bradley and Betty Estes, one son-in-law, Jim Estes, five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.

Florence was a member of Easthill Baptist Church and a long-time resident of Wesley Highland Meadows. She enjoyed sewing for her family and neighbors, crafts, and travel.

Service will be private with a celebration of life planned for later this year.

Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020
