|
|
Florence Feigelman Skopp
Memphis - Florence Feigelman Skopp was born in New York on February 3rd, 1925 and moved to Memphis with her late husband in 1951. Florence, better known as "Bubbie," passed away on December 1st, 2019 after a brief illness. Our amazing mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend has left us with a tremendous void in our hearts and will be greatly missed by all.
Although she lived to be 94, she honestly never got old. She was predeceased by her parents, Anna and Joseph Feigelman, her husband, Rabbi Cantor David Skopp, her oldest son, Shelly Skopp, and her youngest sister, Doris Schlesinger. Left to miss her everyday are her son, Irvin (Elaine) Skopp, her daughter Maidee Skopp Levitch, two sisters, eleven grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and lots of people who genuinely loved her.
Florence's transition from the big city life in New York to the small town life in Memphis was a big one, but she did so with ease. She was truly the epitome of what being a "Rebittzen" should be. She was a great baker, cook, seamstress, artist and if that weren't enough, she was just plain gorgeous. She could set up an elaborate dinner party in a matter of hours, which was often the case. Dad would call and say "Oh by the way, we're having six extra for dinner." She had flare and style and always looked put together, her hair and makeup; flawless.
In recent years, mom's day began at nine am with a phone call from her sister, Mildred Moses, and before Shabbos would be a call from her niece, Tami Eiseman. She spent her time coloring, doing crosswords and sudoku, reading James Patterson books and visiting with her family.
She will remain in our hearts forever and as she would say, we will always love her more. Contributions should be sent to the Baron Hirsch Synagogue (Rabbi Skopp Memorial Fund) or donor's choice.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019