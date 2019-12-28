Resources
Florence Hanley Faber, age 96, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019. She was born on June 9, 1923, in Pittsburgh, PA, to Frank and Margaret O'Connor Hanley. She is predeceased by her former husband, Sander Faber; her sisters, Ruth Skiles and Margie Maiorana, and her brother, Gerald. She leaves her sons, Mitchell and Richard Denis and spouse Melissa of Memphis, and her daughter, Deborah and Stanley Stark of New York City. She also leaves grandchildren Brandon, Laurence, Madeline, Emily, and Sam Faber.

She was awarded a medal from the Red Cross for her volunteer efforts and served as an administrative assistant for various companies in Memphis. Florence loved to cook and take care of her three children and five grandchildren.

Florence received excellent care for 13 years at the Memphis Jewish Home following a massive stroke. The family asks that memorials be sent to the Home or to Temple Israel.

Services will be held on Monday, December 30, at 2:30 pm, at Temple Israel's Levy-Cooper Chapel, 1708 Hernando Road, Memphis, TN, 38106.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019
