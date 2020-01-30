|
Florence Odessa Tate
Florence Odessa Tate passed away January 15, 2020. She was born November 2, 1922 through the union of Ernest and Mattie Roberts in Germantown, TN. Following high school she attended Lemoyne-Owen College where she received a degree in chemistry, and a certification to teach. Mrs. Tate received her Masters degree from Tennessee State University. Her career as an educator began in Haiti, MO. She returned to Shelby County school system working various positions and, retiring at Germantown High School.
Florence O. Tate was preceded in death by her late husband, William H. Tate, Sr. and, daughter, Anita Dianne Tate Saulsberry, and two sisters. She is survived by her son William H. Tate, Jr. and, his wife, Stephanie W. Tate. She is also survived by four grandsons, nieces, nephews and, a host of other relatives and friends.
Odessa was an active member of St. Augustine Catholic Church. She was active as member of the Shelby County Retired Teachers Association and, a member of various Education Organizations Florence pledged and became a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority while attending Lemoyne-Owen College. Florence Odessa Tate was a woman of faith and dearly loved her family. Her service was held on January 24, 2020 at St. Augustine Catholic Church.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020