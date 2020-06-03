Florita L. Hall



Memphis - Florita L. Hall, beloved mother, grandmother, aunt, cousin, and friend, passed away at her home, Thursday morning, May 28, 2020 at the age of 94.



Florita (Flo Flo) Hall has been a devoted Jehovah's Witness since 1957. Dedicating herself to share with others all knowledge, kindness, and love.



Visitation will be held Friday, June 5, 2020 from 4PM - 7PM at M. J. Edwards Funeral Home, 5494 Elvis Presley Blvd., Memphis, TN 38116. Mask/Facial coverings are required.



A private graveside service will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Forest Hill Cemetery South, 2545 East Holmes Road, Memphis, TN 38118.









