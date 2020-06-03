Florita L. Hall
1926 - 2020
Florita L. Hall

Memphis - Florita L. Hall, beloved mother, grandmother, aunt, cousin, and friend, passed away at her home, Thursday morning, May 28, 2020 at the age of 94.

Florita (Flo Flo) Hall has been a devoted Jehovah's Witness since 1957. Dedicating herself to share with others all knowledge, kindness, and love.

Visitation will be held Friday, June 5, 2020 from 4PM - 7PM at M. J. Edwards Funeral Home, 5494 Elvis Presley Blvd., Memphis, TN 38116. Mask/Facial coverings are required.

A private graveside service will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Forest Hill Cemetery South, 2545 East Holmes Road, Memphis, TN 38118.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
M.J. Edwards Whitehaven Funeral chapel
JUN
6
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Forest Hill Cemetery South
Funeral services provided by
M.J. Edwards Whitehaven Funeral chapel
5494 Elvis Presley Boulevard
Memphis, TN 38116
901-332-3164
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 3, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of M.J. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc., Whitehaven Chapel
