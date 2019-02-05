Services
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Memorial Park Funeral Home
Cordova, TN

Floyd Bellet, WWII Veteran, passed away on February 1st, 2019, at the age of 89. Floyd is survived by his wife Conne Bellet, daughters Ann Madsen, Shelley Greenhalgh, Ashley Bellet, son-in-law Jay Greenhalgh, and grandchildren Eric Lynn and April Lewis. He was son of Molly and Murray, brother to Martin Bellet. His life will be celebrated February 6th from 3-6 PM at Memorial Park Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to the Memphis Zoo.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 5, 2019
