Services
Wolfe Brothers Funeral Home
128 South 7th St.
West Memphis, AR 72301
(870) 735-5855
Southaven - Fornestra Hamer Vaughn, 42, of Southaven (formerly of Memphis), passed away on January 2 at Baptist DeSoto Hospital. Mrs. Vaughn leaves her husband Brody, and parents, Levelle Hamer and Dorothy Bobo. Visitation services will be on Friday, January 10 from 5-7pm at Brown Baptist Church, Southaven. Funeral services at 11am on Saturday, January 11, also at Brown Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Crittenden Memorial Cemetery in Marion, AR. Wolfe Brothers Funeral Home, Inc., West Memphis, AR 870-735-5855
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
