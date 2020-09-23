Forrest Jenkins
Memphis - Forrest Norton (Joe) Jenkins
Forrest Norton (Joe) Jenkins of Memphis, Tennessee, passed away September 21, 2020, at the age of 82. Joe died peacefully with his beloved wife Linda by his side.
Joe was born in Dyess Colony, Arkansas, on March 19, 1938, to father James Forrest Jenkins and mother Vernice Raye Norton Jenkins.
Over the course of his career, Joe served in a range of capacities, including as Chairman and President of the former Citizens Bank in Marion, Arkansas, as well as board chairman and instructor at the Mid-South School of Banking. Additionally, Joe served on the Arkansas Bank Holding Company board. Joe came out of retirement to serve on the Evolve Bank and Trust Board of Directors. While serving on the Board, he was recruited to be the president of Evolve Bank's Arkansas Banking Division. His philanthropic endeavors included being on the national and Arkansas-affiliate boards of the American Heart Association
, the boards of the Mid-South Community College Foundation and Crittenden County Regional Hospital. Being a good steward of other people's money, along with his personal ethic of helping those less fortunate, made him a reliable Board Member of St. Francis Hospital, and later, Chairman of the Board and life-time Board Member of The Assisi Foundation. He was also a founding member of the Esperanza Bonanza Festival in Marion, Arkansas. He graduated from Arkansas State University and The Stonier Graduate School of Banking.
As an avid duck hunter, Joe enjoyed cold mornings in a soggy duck blind as long as there were plenty of birds.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents and by his brothers, Jimmy Ray Jenkins, David Elbert Jenkins and Donald Lawrence Jenkins. He is survived by his wife, Linda Bauer Jenkins; children, Forrest N. Jenkins II, Jennifer L. Jenkins, and Jeff B. Jenkins; sister, Pricilla Louis Jenkins Smith; grandchildren, Alexis Stilley (William), Cotter Parker (Connor), and Forrest Jenkins lll; and two wonderful great-granddaughters along with nieces and nephews.
A rosary for Joe is planned for Thursday, September 24, 2020, beginning 3:45 pm, at St. Michael's Catholic Church, 411 North Missouri Street, West Memphis followed by a visitation from 4-8 pm. Funeral proceedings will begin at 11 am, Friday, September 25th, at St. Michael's Catholic Church, 411 North Missouri Street, West Memphis. Interment will follow at Crittenden Memorial Park, 2206 Hwy 64 in Marion, Arkansas.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the charity of one's choice
.
Roller-Citizens Funeral Home will be following guidelines issued by the Arkansas Department of Health and the CDC regarding COVID-19. Social distancing of at least six feet must be practiced and all funeral attendees must provide and wear their own masks.
Online condolences may be left at: RollerFuneralHomes.com/WestMemphis