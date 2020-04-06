|
Frances Aileen Rankin Gardner
Memphis - Frances Aileen Rankin Gardner, 90, a fifty-year resident of Memphis, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord in her heavenly home on April 4, 2020. She was born on the Rankin farm in Crook Hollow in Jefferson County, Tennessee, on May 19, 1929, the fourth of six children born to Sam Hull Rankin and Chlorice Bible Rankin.
Frances attended Jefferson City schools and graduated from Jefferson City High School in 1947. She graduated from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, in 1951 with a degree in home economics. She was a fashion advertising artist for major department stores in Knoxville, Nashville, Denver, and Memphis throughout her working career. After working for Goldsmith's in Memphis, she retired from producing advertising layouts at Fred's, Inc. in 2010.
Frances married Samuel E. Gardner of Memphis, TN on November 17, 1973. One of their most enjoyable activities was square dancing together for recreation and in various competitions. Frances enjoyed square dancing, quilting, sewing, growing flowers in her backyard, and traveling with her church group.
She is preceded in death by her husband Samuel E. Gardner, brother Lyle Rankin, and sisters Phyllis Lintz and Ruth Stanley. She is survived by her brothers H. Taylor Rankin of Abilene, TX, and Richard W. Rankin of White Pine, TN; her stepchildren Samuel Gardner, Jr., (Ann) of Brownsville, TN, and Patricia Gardner Harwell of Jackson, TN; and four step grandchildren Natalie Lane (William), Grace Fergie (Branon), Maggie Howell (Tyler), all of Brownsville, TN, Joseph Harwell of Franklin, TN, and seven great grandchildren. Frances was an active member of Colonial Baptist Church in Memphis.
We wish to thank the staff of Methodist Healthcare Hospice for their care and support. Memorials may be made to Colonial Baptist Church, 1503 Colonial Rd., Memphis, TN 38117-6503 or the . Funeral arrangements are through Memphis Funeral Home 5599 Poplar Avenue on Thursday, April 9th beginning at 2 PM via Facebook Live at http://facebook.com/memphisfuneral/ or live broadcast via FM radio 88.3 in the Funeral Home parking lot. Interment will be in Memphis Memory Gardens. Online condolences may be offered through www.memphisfuneralpoplar.com.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020