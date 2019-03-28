|
|
Frances Allene Carr Ray
Memphis, TN
Frances Allene Carr Ray, 90, precious wife of Milton C. Ray, both born in Lamesa, TX left these robes of flesh to be with Jesus March 23, 2019 at 3: 16 am, Baptist Hospital after fighting pancreatic cancer for a year. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Memphis for 41 years, faithfully served her Lord teaching Sunday school at Richland Baptist and FBC. She was preceded in death by her parents Ernest and Amanda Carr of Lamesa, TX, a sister Juanita Payne of Ft. Worth, and a son Keith Ray, Memphis. She is survived by her husband of 70 years Milton C. Ray and four children: NaWana VanCanneyt, Michael David Ray (Sherry), Mollie L. Hay (Pat), Carrliss Quekemeyer (John), two sisters Elda Phillips and Ernestine Moore of Weatherford, TX and a brother Royce Carr of Abeline, TX, also 14 grandchildren and 20 greatgrandchildren.
Frances earned a Bachelors Degree and a Masters Degree +45 at Memphis State University attending night school then studied full time when the children entered school. She taught at various city schools during her 34 year career: Klondyke, Gragg, Delano, Bruce, Richland and Grandvue.
She loved pretty clothes, jewelry and shopping for them where she made many friends. She also loved cooking for her family and kept the doors open for gatherings at home, frequent reunions, family cruises, weddings and, yes, funerals.
Her final meeting will be visitation at First Baptist Church Friday, March 29th, 6-8 pm and funeral service Saturday, March 30th, noon. Burial at Veterans Cemetery Thursday, April 4, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to Gideons International, P.O. Box 111304, Memphis, Tn 38111
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 28, 2019